Queen Park Oval pitch report Port of Spain Trinidad: India vs West Indies 1st ODI pitch report

Queen Park Oval pitch report Port of Spain Trinidad: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the WI vs IND 1st ODI match.

West Indies will take on India in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. Team India won their last series against England, whereas West Indies lost their last home ODI series against Bangladesh.

Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Indian team in this match, whereas Nicholas Pooran is the captain of the West Indies team. With the majority of the Indian players resting, this match can be a balanced one.

Queen Park Oval pitch report Port of Spain Trinidad

The pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad has been a competitive one in the recent past. There is enough help for the batters, spinners and pacers as well. So, an interesting match is on the offering in the 1st ODI. This stadium is hosting an ODI match after a spell of almost three years.

There is an even bounce on the track, which will attract the batters. They can trust the bounce on the surface and play their shots accordingly. The outfield of the ground is quite fast as well, and the batters will get full rewards for the timing of their shots. Even the boundaries of this ground are not big enough.

With all said about the batters, the pacers will be able to move the ball in the initial overs of the match. There will be overcast conditions in the match which will definitely work in the cause of the pacers. In the middle overs, the pitch gets slowed down a little and the spinners will also come into play.

A total of 64 ODIs have been played here, where 34 matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings ODI score at this ground is 223 runs. So, it is clear that batting has not been that easy on this ground. The last ODI here was played between India and West Indies in 2019, where India won by 6 wickets.