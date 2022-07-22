Queen’s Park Oval average ODI score: Port of Spain ODI average score and highest run chase in ODI history

Queen’s Park Oval average ODI score: The SportsRush brings you the average score and highest run-chase details of the stadium.

West Indies will take on India in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. Both teams are coming on the back of contrasting results in the last series. India defeated England in the last ODI series, whereas West Indies lost their last home series against Bangladesh.

Team India is missing the services of their star players in this series, Ravindra Jadeja, who was appointed the vice-captain of the side has been ruled out of the series due to an injury. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team in this series.

Queen’s Park Oval average ODI score

The Queen’s Park Oval has not been a great pitch for batting, and the pacers have enjoyed bowling on this very track. This track offers a visible amount of help for the pacers in the initial overs of the match with the hard ball. Even the spinners can turn the ball in the middle-overs.

A total of 64 ODIs have been played here, where 34 matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings ODI score at this ground is 223 runs. Anything above 260 will be a par score on this very track.

The highest ODI chase at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad has been achieved by West Indies in 1988 when they added 272 runs against Pakistan. Pakistan scored 271 runs in the first innings, courtesy of half-centuries from Ramiz Raja and Javed Miandad. Balfour Patterson took three wickets for the hosts.

West Indies chased the target down in 40.1 overs and won the match by seven wickets. Gordon Greenidge remained unbeaten on 66 runs, whereas Richie Richardson scored 79 runs. Haafiz Shahid took three wickets for the Pakistan side. So after 1988, a target above 271 has never been chased.