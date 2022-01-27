Quetta vs Peshawar Head to Head records | Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 stats | PSL 2022 Match 2

Quetta vs Peshawar Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the second match of PSL 2022.

The second match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi tomorrow.

In the 10 matches that Gladiators had played in PSL 2021, they had won just two and lost eight to finish at the bottom of the points table. Zalmi, on the other hand, had finished as the third-rank team on the back of winning and losing five matches each in the league stage. However, the Wahab Riaz-led team had managed to finish the tournament as runners-up for the third time.

Quetta, who have missed out on playing the knockout round for two seasons in a row now, would be keen to not just start on a winning note but also put an end to Peshawar’s winning spree (four wins in as many matches in the last two seasons) against them.

I have unfortunately tested positive but have no symptoms at all. InshALLAH hope to recover soon, test negative and rejoin QG as soon as possible. Good luck to all teams in #HBLPSL7 I’m committed to giving it my all in my last PSL edition. pic.twitter.com/wCiEb5laZS — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 27, 2022

Quetta vs Peshawar Head to Head records

Total number of matches played: 18

Matches won by QG: 8

Matches won by PZ: 9

Matches played in Pakistan: 7 (QG 2, PZ 5)

Matches played at the National Stadium: 4 (QG 2, PZ 2)

QG average score against PZ: 150

PZ average score against QG: 156

Most runs for QG: 383 (Sarfaraz Ahmed)

Most runs for PZ: 459 (Kamran Akmal)

Most wickets for QG: 22 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most wickets for PZ: 33 (Wahab Riaz)

Most catches for QG: 11 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most catches for PZ: 10 (Kamran Akmal)

The last time when QG ans PZ had faced each other was in a PSL 2021 league match in Abu Dhabi. Asked to bat first by Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zalmi had scored 197/5 in 20 overs with David Miller (73), Kamran Akmal (59) and Rovman Powell (43*) contributing heavily in a 61-run victory.