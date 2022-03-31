Quinton de Kock vs CSK stats: QDK IPL record and innings list vs CSK

Quinton de Kock vs CSK stats: The wicket-keeper batter will be playing his 13th match against Chennai Super Kings tonight.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be playing against each other for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League tonight. In what will be the second IPL 2022 match for both the teams, it will also be the second match of the season at the Brabourne Stadium.

South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, who is representing his fifth IPL team in Super Giants, will have the responsibility of contributing at the top of the order alongside captain KL Rahul especially after they lost the first match to Gujarat Titans primarily due to a top-order failure.

Quinton de Kock vs CSK stats

de Kock, who is playing his ninth IPL season, has scored 2,263 runs in 78 innings at an average and strike rate of 31 and 130.65 respectively including a century and 16 half-centuries.

As far as facing Super Kings is concerned, de Kock has played 12 matches across seven IPL seasons against this opposition. In what are not the best of numbers, de Kock has scored 274 runs at an average and strike rate of 24.91 and 133.66 against Chennai.

de Kock’s career-best IPL knock against Super Kings had come during his stint for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 when he had scored 53 (37) with the help of a four and four sixes in a losing effort at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Having kept wickets in all these matches against CSK, de Kock also has 11 catches and five stumping dismissals to his name.

Readers must note that de Kock’s first-ever match against Chennai had come during Champions League Twenty20 in Cape Town a decade ago. Batting at No. 3 for Highveld Lions in a 159-run chase, de Kock had scored 5 (8) as he was caught behind off Doug Bollinger.

QDK IPL record and innings list vs CSK