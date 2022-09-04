“R Ashwin will be dissapointed”: Sanjay Bangar questions the selection of Ravi Bishnoi in India’s playing 11 vs Pakistan

Sanjay Bangar has questioned the selection of Ravi Bishnoi and believes that R Ashwin will be disappointed to not play the IND vs PAK match.

For the 2nd Sunday in a row, Dubai International Stadium is hosting an India vs Pakistan match. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match. With Ravi Shastri as the toss presenter, the ceremony was an energetic one as well.

Babar Azam said that the dew factor played a role in their decision to bowl first in this match, and he also confirmed that Mohammad Hasnain has replaced the injured Shahnawaz Dahani in the playing 11. Rohit Sharma talked about the injury problems in the squad and confirmed that the team has made three changes in the match.

Sanjay Bangar questions the selection of Ravi Bishnoi

Team India made three changes to their playing eleven where Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi came in for Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik and Avesh Khan. Jadeja is out of the tournament because of an injury, whereas Avesh Khan is also not well. Team India preferred Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik in this match.

The selection of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi raised a few eyebrows as there is already a leg-spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal, and Pakistan have three left-handed batters in their ranks. Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar also expressed his disagreement on the same.

India playing two leggies, Chahal and Bishnoi. Interesting! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 4, 2022

Bangar said that R Ashwin will be disappointed with the selection, as he can’t understand the logic behind two leg-spinners in the playing 11. Ashwin is an off-spinner, and he could have been really handy against the left-handed batters of the Pakistan side in this match.

“R Ashwin will be disappointed. With the number of spinners playing in the game, I don’t understand the logic behind playing two leg-spinners together,” Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports.

Ashwin had a briliant IPL 2022 season with the Rajasthan Royals, where he scalped 12 wickets at an economy of 7.50, whereas he also scored 191 runs with the bat at an excellent S/R of 141.48, which included a half-century.