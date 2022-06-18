R Premadasa Stadium Colombo pitch report SL vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch report Colombo Stadium good for batting or bowling

R Premadasa Stadium Colombo pitch report SL vs AUS 3rd ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of SL vs AUS 3rd ODI.

Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium will host the 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia on 19 June 2022. The series is beautifully poised at 1-1, and this can be an interesting game.

Australians have been hampered by injuries, and the performance was visible in the last match. The pack of a pace-bowling all-rounder has affected the balance of the side. The Sri Lankans are enjoying their home conditions, and the spinners of the pack will again play a big part in this match.

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is the most commonly used stadium in Sri Lanka. This ground has hosted a total of 126 ODIs, where the teams batting first have won 73 matches. So, this is not a ground where the chasing teams will have a clear advantage.

The pitch the R Premadasa Stadium has generally been a good track to bat on, and the batters can play their shots with the new ball. However, the spinners will play an important part in the middle-overs, and they will get help from the pitch. The spinners will be crucial in deciding the fate of the match.

🔥 W H A T . A . W I N 🔥#SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/fDlgKkkvZR — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 16, 2022

In the last ODI played here between Sri Lanka and South Africa, the spinners completely dominated where South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj and Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana bowled beautifully and took a combined total of 7 wickets. The same can be the case in this match as well.

The outfield at this ground is quite fast, and the fielders will have to be on their toes. There can be overcast conditions in the match, so that may tempt the captains to bowl first after winning the toss. The rest of the three ODIs will be played in Colombo only, so both teams would want to adapt to the surroundings quickly.