R Premadasa Stadium Colombo pitch report SL vs AUS 4th ODI: Pitch report Colombo Stadium good for batting or bowling

Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the 4th ODI match of the 5-match ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The hosts are 2-1 ahead in the series, and they would want to seal the series, whereas the visitors would want to level it.

The spin bowlers of the Sri Lankans are on fire, and they have dominated the Aussie batters. Australia will have to find a balance in their playing eleven, they played with just three full-time bowlers in the last match. Pat Cummins should come in for Australia for the 4th ODI match.

R Premadasa Stadium Colombo pitch report SL vs AUS 4th ODI

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is set to host the 4th ODI match, and the pitch will again be looked at with great interest. A total of 127 ODIs have been played at this ground, where the teams batting first have won 73 matches. The teams batting first have done comparatively well at this stadium.

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium has generally been a good batting track overall, with the batters getting a true value for their shots. In the initial overs of the match, the batters can certainly take advantage of the hardness of the wicket. However, the match takes a turn in the middle overs.

This pitch has a history of assisting the spinners, and the same can be seen in this match as well. Spinners can take advantage of the turn and grip provided by the pitch, and they have the power to decide the fate of the match.

In the last match, the Sri Lankan spinners dominated the Aussie batters, and they would aim to continue doing the same. The Australian can also pick an extra spinner for this match. The outfield of the pitch is quite fast, and this will assist the batters. Looking at the overcast conditions, both teams would want to bowl first.