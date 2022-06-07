R Premdasa Stadium T20I records: List of Colombo Cricket Ground records and batting and bowling stats

R Premdasa Stadium T20I records: The iconic stadium in Colombo had last hosted a T20I some nine months ago.

After facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia’s all-format tour of Sri Lanka will finally begin in Colombo today. In spite of these two teams playing a five-match T20I series down under earlier this year, this tour will still start with a three-match T20I series.

The iconic R Premdasa Stadium, which had last hosted a T20I some nine months ago, will be hosting Australia for the first two T20Is before the proceedings move to Pallekele for the third T20I and the first two ODIs.

Despite being the hosts, Sri Lanka have a poor T20I record at the Premdasa Stadium winning six and losing 20 out of their 26 T20Is in the last 13 years. Australia, on the other hand, have done quite well at this venue winning five and losing just two out of their seven R Premdasa T20Is.

R Premdasa Stadium T20I records

The Top Five highest T20I run-scorers at this venue are Kusal Perera (425), Shikhar Dhawan (284), Rohit Sharma (268), Virat Kohli (267) and Shane Watson (249). David Warner (156), Kusal Mendis (141), Dasun Shanaka (130) and Glenn Maxwell (74) are among players taking part in this series and having scores some runs at this venue.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Lasith Malinga (17), Yuzvendra Chahal (12), Shane Watson (11), Mitchell Starc (11) and Mustafizur Rahman (11) are the Top Five highest wicket-takers in Colombo T20Is. Other than Starc, Wanindu Hasaranga (10), Dushmantha Chameera (9) and Shanaka (4) are among the bowlers who are playing this series with prior wickets here.

Highest T20I innings totals at the R Premdasa Stadium