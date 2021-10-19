Rachel Priest century video: Hobart Hurricanes captain scored the first century of WBBL 07

Hobart Hurricanes skipper Rachel Priest scored the first century of ongoing WBBL 07 against Melbourne Stars.

The Women’s BBL is up and running in Australia, and finally, we saw the first century of the competition. Hobart Hurricanes captain Rachel Priest scored the first century of the tournament against the Melbourne Stars women.

Melbourne Stars asked Hobart to bat first after winning the toss. Priest came to open the innings along with Ruth Johnston, but Johnston managed to score just two runs. At one stage, Hobart Hurricanes were 39-3 after seven overs, but then came Priest’s carnage.

However, the rest of the team could not build up to Priest’s knock, but they managed to score a respectable total.

Rachel Priest biffs 7 sixes and 10 fours. The rest of the team: 4 fours. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) October 19, 2021



Rachael Priest century video

Priest completed her half-century on the last ball of the 11th over. Smith bowled an overpitched delivery, and Rachel easily smacked that away towards the mid-wicket boundary. She completed her fifty in just 37 balls.

50 up for Rachel Priest who is holding this innings together! Live #WBBL07: https://t.co/P8EejX7ILI pic.twitter.com/X9I5cqjZTn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2021

Rachel’s century came in the first ball of the final over. Again the bowler was Linsey Smith, and Priest smacked it over the long-on boundary to hit the first century of WBBL 07. This was an easy full toss ball from the English spinner, and Priest was too good to miss out on that.

What a moment for @HurricanesBBL skipper Rachel Priest! She finished unbeaten on 107 from 68 balls 💯 #WBBl07 pic.twitter.com/gvhGBEUXh4 — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 19, 2021

This is the first century by a Hobart Hurricanes player in the history of Women’s Big Bash League. Rachel became the tenth player to score a century in WBBL, and third from New Zealand. It is interesting to note that the rest of the team scored just 45 runs, whereas Rachel individually scored 107 runs for the team.

Twitter Reactions

Twitter went berserk after a phenomenal knock by the Kiwi International

“Priest makes history for the Hurricanes” Not only the highest score by a Hurricanes WBBL player ever, but also the first to reach a century. Take a bow Rachel Priest. 👏#TasmaniasTeam #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/V6M1psS3ri — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) October 19, 2021

💯 for Rachel Priest! Hobart Hurricanes skipper brings up her first WBBL hundred in just 65 balls against Melbourne Stars, single-handedly taking the team to a strong total HUR – 138/4 (19.1)#WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/DsUPNFEfb2 — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) October 19, 2021

Rachel Priest’s 107 from 68 balls is the fourth-highest score in WBBL history and first-ever century for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes total of 4-152 is the ‘Canes eighth highest score in history. #WBBL07 — Alex Fair (@AJFair85) October 19, 2021

Rachel Priest- what a player!👏🏽👌🏾 #WBBL2021 — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) October 19, 2021

Incredible hitting from Rachel Priest 😮 – Her highest WBBL score

– The highest Hurricanes WBBL score of all time

– The fourth highest WBBL score of all time#WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/PWxNezW3kD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 19, 2021

Rachel Priest International record

Priest has scored 1694 ODI runs for New Zealand, whereas she has 873 runs under her belt in T20I cricket. She played her last game for New Zealand in 2020 against Australia in Melbourne. She is a hard-hitter wicket-keeper batter and is now currently living in Tasmania, Australia.