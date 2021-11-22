WBBL 07 Team of the Season: Harmanpreet Kaur makes the cut in official Women’s Big Bash League team

WBBL 07 Team of the Season: Kiwi all-rounder Sophie Devine will lead the side, whereas Harmanrpeet Kaur is also on the list

The league games of WBBL 07 are over and four teams have qualified for the playoffs. Perth Scorchers finished at the top spot, whereas Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne Renegades took the other three spots.

A panel that consists of journalists has named the official WBBL team of the season. Players of six teams have been named in the team of the season. They have applied the official WBBL rule of picking just three overseas players in the playing eleven. However, they have selected only two overseas players. There are three players each from Brisbane Heat & Adelaide Strikers, whereas there are two players from the Perth Scorchers.

WBBL 07 Team of the Season

Openers

Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney are the openers of the team. Both of them play for Perth Scorchers, and they have been brilliant in the tournament. Devine scored 407 runs at an average of 33.91, whereas she scalped nine wickets with the ball. Mooney scored 528 runs at an average of 52.80, and she is the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Middle-Order

Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne have been selected as middle-order batters. Both of them play for the Brisbane Heat, and they have been terrific in the tournament. Redmayne has scored 436 runs at an average of 36.33, whereas Harris has scored 403 runs at 33.58.

All-Rounders

Harmanpreet Kaur and Tahlia McGrath are the lead all-rounders of the side. Kaur has been splendid this season with both bat and the ball. She has scored 399 runs at an average of 66.50, whereas she has scalped 15 wickets in bowling. McGrath has scored 264 runs with the bat, whereas she has scalped 10 wickets.

Spinners

Jess Jonassen and Amanda-Jade Wellington will take care of the spin bowling. Jonassen has scalped 21 wickets at an economy of 6.53, whereas Wellington has scalped 16 wickets at 6.66. Jess Jonassen is the highest wicket-taker of the season.

Pacers

Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck, and Darcie Brown are the pacers of the team. All three of them are young prodigies, and they have been brilliant in the tournament. Darlington has scalped 16 wickets in the tournament, whereas Vlaeminck scalped 13 wickets. Both of them could not lead their respective teams for the playoffs. Brown has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament for the Adelaide Strikers.

🥁 Presenting the #WBBL07 Team of the Season 🥁 Debate away (politely pls) in the replies 😆 #WBBLFinals pic.twitter.com/JFp3k8cHBC — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 22, 2021

WBBL 07 TOTS

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown.