“I felt like I was going to pass out”: Marizanne Kapp opens up after winning POTM in WBBL 07 Final for Perth Scorchers

WBBL 07 Final: South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp won the title with Perth Scorchers and was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Perth Scorchers won the title of WBBL 07 by defeating Adelaide Strikers in the finals. This is their first-ever WBBL title. The Scorchers finished at the top position in the league table and continued their domination in the final.

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp won the player of the match in the finals. She scored 31 runs in just 23 balls, whereas she scalped a wicket at an economy of 6.20. However, Kapp was not at all well before the finals. She was bedridden for three days and didn’t train a single time in the last week.

After the finals, Marizanne Kapp reveals about her health issues and the aspect of playing against her wife.

WBBL 07 Final: Marizanne Kapp opens up on her fitness issues

Kapp revealed that she did pass a COVID test, but she was not feeling great about her health.

“On Monday when we travelled back from Adelaide I already wasn’t feeling too great,” Kapp said.

“I woke up the next morning and I was so sick, for the last three days I was so sick and I didn’t move out of my room.”

“I felt like I was going to pass out, I didn’t feel well at all, but at the end of the day it was worth it.”

Gold 😂❤️ It’ll be Dane van Niekerk up against her wife Marizanne Kapp in The Final tomorrow! Couple goals #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/06b1ZCkgoI — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 26, 2021

Kapp revealed that she felt well on the eve of the final and that’s why she didn’t train in order to keep herself fit.

“I started to show signs of feeling a bit better yesterday and this morning,” Kapp said.

“That’s why I decided not to go and train this week because I knew it was going to set me back and I probably would’ve missed today. I knew it was going to be hard and luckily it was worth it.”

In the end, Kapp talks about playing against her wife Dane van Niekerk, and whether she will tease her about the trophy.

“No definitely not,” Kapp said.

“I already feel so bad, because I feel like the Strikers were worthy of winning the cup as well, especially the two semi-finals they played, they were absolutely amazing.”