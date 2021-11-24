WBBL 07 Awards: Harmanpreet Kaur wins Player of the Tournament Award | Phoebe Litchfield grabs best young player honour

WBBL 07 Awards: Harmanpreet Kaur wins the Player of the Tournament Award, whereas Phoebe Litchfield is announced as the best young player.

Indian women’s T20I captain Harmanrpeet Kaur has won the Player of the Tournament award in the WBBL 07. Harman was playing for the Melbourne Renegades, and she helped them reach the playoffs. She has been absolutely brilliant this season with both bat and the ball. Kaur scored 399 runs at a strike-rate of 135.25, whereas he scalped 15 wickets with the ball.

Harmanpreet got 31 votes for the award, whereas Perth’s Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney got 28 votes each. Sophie Devine has been winning this award for the last couple of seasons.

Kaur has also scored the most amount of sixes in the tournament (18 sixes). Harman missed the last two seasons of the WBBL, and she made a brilliant return this season. However, Harman did not bat in Renegades’ last game, but she confirmed that she will be fit for the playoffs.

“I was not feeling well that day but luckily I’ve had four or five days off and I’m feeling much better,” Harman said.

“I’m ready to go for the next game.”

It had to be, didn't it? @ImHarmanpreet has been outstanding with bat ball for the @RenegadesWBBL and is your #WBBL07 Player of the Tournament!

WBBL 07 Awards: Phoebe Litchfield grabs the best young player award

Sydney Thunder’s Phoebe Litchfield has been announced as the tournament’s best young player. She is just 18 years old and played brilliantly in the tournament. Phoebe scored 263 runs in the tournament and finished as Thunder’s second-best batter behind Smriti Mandhana.

“It means a lot to be recognized with this award. It’s a surprise, to be honest. I could think of a number of other young players who would be deserving of this award, which is really exciting for the future,” Litchfield said.

“Batting at No.3 was a challenge but also a great opportunity. I was very privileged that Trevor Griffin trusted me with that spot and I hope I made the most of it.”

Indian ace Smriti Mandhana also praised Phoebe Litchfield for her excellent performance in the season.

“I think she’s exceptional, she’s very young but she has all the shots in her game which is very rare as an 18-year-old,” Smriti said.

“More than that, the way she thinks about the game and the way she approaches it, it’s very refreshing to see.”

“Not many people are gifted with that (level) of high energy and intensity.”