Biggest win in Test cricket: List of India’s largest Test wins

Biggest win in Test cricket: Team India won the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.

The Rohit Sharma-juggernaut continues trampling down the oppositions as he registered his 13th consecutive international win since taking over as team India’s regular skipper.

The latest win came against Sri Lanka as his men handed their Asian rivals a heavy shellacking by an innings and 222 runs at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, to go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

The stand-out performer and the ‘Player of the Match’ was India’s flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who not only smashed his career-best knock of 175 (228) during the first innings, but also picked up a total of nine wickets in the match, while narrowly missing on the rare list of players who’ve performed the double of a century and ten wickets in a single Test match.

A round of applause 👏👏 for @imjadeja for his Man of the Match performance 🔝 Victory for #TeamIndia indeed tastes sweet 🍰😉#INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/8RnNN7r38w — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2022

With India posting a massive 574-6 d in the first innings, all Sri Lanka could do was play the catch-up game, as India operated with a spin-heavy attack.

But, all Sri Lanka could manage were a couple of half-centuries by Pathum Nissanka (61 in the first innings) and Niroshan Dickwella (51* in the second innings), as Dimuth Karunaratne’s men could come up with scores of 174/10 and 178/10 in their two innings, losing as many as 16 wickets on Day 3.

The famous spin-bowling duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja turned up yet again in an Indian home Test to together scalp 15 wickets in the match.

Biggest win in Test cricket

India’s win at Mohali was their fifth-largest victory ever in the Test format by an innings. As far as the biggest victory in Tests is concerned (by an innings), the record is held by England, who defeated Australia by an innings and 579 runs at ‘The Oval’ way back in the year 1938.

Team India’s largest win by an innings came at Rajkot in 2018, when they humbled the West Indies by an innings and 272 runs.

Their biggest win in terms of runs came against New Zealand a few months ago in December, when they defeated the Black Caps by 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team India largest Test wins (by an innings)

Defeat margin Opposition Year Venue Innings & 272 runs West Indies 2018 Rajkot Innings & 262 runs Afghanistan 2018 Bengaluru Innings & 239 runs Bangladesh 2007 Mirpur Innings & 239 runs Sri Lanka 2017 Nagpur Innings & 222 runs Sri Lanka 2022 Mohali

Team India largest Test wins (by runs)