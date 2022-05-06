Rahul Tewatia vs Bumrah IPL stats: Rahul Tewatia vs Mumbai Indians stats and record

Rahul Tewatia vs Bumrah IPL stats: Gujarat Titans have seen some heroic batting from Rahul Tewatia in Indian Premier League 2022.

Gujarat Titans will be up against Mumbai Indians in the 51st league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, and they are aiming to finish in top-2. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are out of the tournament. Gujarat Titans have relied heavily on their finishers, and Rahul Tewatia will again have the limelight on him.

Rahul Tewatia vs Bumrah IPL stats

Rahul Tewatia has been in striking form this season as the finisher of the Gujarat Titans and his battle with Jasprit Bumrah will be a thrilling one to watch out for. Bumrah has been the death-over specialist of the Mumbai Indians, and he would want to hold Rahul Tewatia in this game.

In IPL, Tewatia has just faced five deliveries of Bumrah, where he has managed to score 8 runs courtesy of one six. Bumrah has managed to scalp the wicket of Tewatia once. So, the data is quite less to judge the battle between them, but obviously, it won’t be easy to face Bumrah in the death overs.

Rahul Tewatia has scored 190 runs this season at 38.00, whereas his strike-rate has been 153.22. Tewatia has smashed nine sixes in the tournament, and he has won some games on his own for the Titans. Jasprit Bumrah has scalped just five wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.45.

Rahul Tewatia vs Mumbai Indians stats

Tewatia has just played seven games against Mumbai Indians and his record has not been great. Tewatia, who is primarily a leg-spinner got his recognition as a batter when he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the IPL 2020 game against Punjab.

He has just scored 26 runs against Mumbai Indians at 13.00, whereas he has scalped four wickets in his leg-spin. He definitely would want to chip in with the bat at the death in this game.