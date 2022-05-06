Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan IPL record: Rashid Khan vs Mumbai Indians stats and record in IPL

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan IPL record: The battle between these two stalwarts will be a brilliant one to look at.

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be up against each other in the league game of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match is of different stakes for both sides, Gujarat Titans are aiming for top-2 spots, whereas Mumbai Indians are already out of the tournament.

The form of Rashid Khan has been incredible this season with both bat and the ball for the Gujarat Titans. For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav has been one of their most consistent batters.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan IPL record

The batting lineup of Mumbai Indians has failed terribly in the tournament so far, but Suryakumar Yadav has been at his very best in the tournament. Rashid Khan, on the other hand, is one of the best in the business. Khan has contributed with both bat and the ball this season.

The battle between Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan can be a really interesting one in the middle-overs of the match. It is interesting that Suryakumar has just faced 28 balls of Rashid Khan, where he has managed to score 32 runs at a strike-rate of 114.28. Rashid Khan has never dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in the IPL history.

The record certainly proves that Rashid has been able to hold Surya with his bowling, but he has not managed to get his wicket even once. Both of them would want to improve their record against each other.

In this season, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 290 runs at an average of 48.33 and his strike-rate has been 147.20. Rashid Khan, on the other hand, has scalped nine wickets at an economy of 6.92, whereas he has scored 71 runs with the bat as well.

This is what the #TataIPL is all about, you fight till the end! @rahultewatia02 I am glad we could get those runs together partner! 💪#GTvSRH #AavaDe #TataIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/DzhwHwysmv — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 27, 2022

Rashid Khan vs Mumbai Indians stats

Rashid Khan made his IPL debut in 2017, and he has played ten games against Mumbai Indians in the IPL history. In those ten games, he has scalped 10 wickets at an incredible economy of 5.72, whereas his average has been 22.90.

Rashid Khan has played some brilliant cameos with the bat as well this season, and he would want to showcase his all-round talent against the record champions of Indian Premier League.