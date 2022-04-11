Rahul Tripathi injury update: Kane Williamson provides crucial update on Rahul Tripathi’s availability for SRH’s next IPL 2022 match vs KKR

Rahul Tripathi injury update: The 31-year-old was taken off the field during the second innings of SRH versus GT IPL 2022 match.

During the 21st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 wickets to win their second consecutive match at the venue.

While this was SRH’s back-to-back victory with the same margin as their previous match versus the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the GT, led by Hardik Pandya, were handed a first loss in their debut IPL season.

However, during the course of their chase of 163, SRH’s Rahul Tripathi, who came in to bat at no.3 in the order, suffered a seemingly alarming injury concern post the first ball of the 14th Over, when he was on the ground recoiling with some terrible cramps due to a possible hamstring injury.

Tripathi did not take further part in the chase as wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran walked in as his replacement with the former retiring hurt at the score of 17 (11).

Rahul Tripathi injury update

During the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Kane Williamson, who was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning half-century – 57 off 46 deliveries, provided the SRH fans with a crucial update regarding the update on Tripathi’s injury status.

As per Williamson, the right-handed batter might have just suffered a minor cramp, and is expected to recover quickly.

The SRH skipper, however, was uncertain regarding all-rounder Washington Sundar, who also walked off the field after completing his 3rd Over during the first innings.

“I think [Tripathi] might just be cramp. Hopefully it is minor and he can recover quickly. I’m not quite sure about Washington Sundar but hopefully he recovers quickly,” exclaimed Williamson during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Averaging 50.00 in the four innings so far in the ongoing IPL season, Tripathi has already played a couple of crucial knocks for SRH, which includes a match-winning effort of 39* (15) against CSK which handed the ‘Orange Army’ their first win in the league the previous Saturday.

SRH play next against KKR on April 15 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.