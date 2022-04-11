Retired hurt meaning in cricket: What happened to Rahul Tripathi? Will Rahul Tripathi play next match for SRH?

Rahul Tripathi: The batter from Sunrisers Hyderabad had to walk off the ground midway his innings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

During the 21st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Navi Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi retired hurt to walk off the ground.

Unlike retired out (Ravichandran Ashwin vs Lucknow Super Giants last night), a batter who retires hurt is allowed to return to bat in the same innings upon the fall of a wicket. Batters retire hurt in cricket primarily after getting injured but the sport has seen the same happening due to other reasons as well.

What happened to Rahul Tripathi today?

As far as Tripathi is concerned, he first received medical treatment on his right half after the completion of the 12th over. Been dropped by Gujarat Titans fast bowler Mohammed Shami at third man in the 13th over, Tripathi accepted the reprieve gleefully by hitting a six off all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on the first delivery of the next over.

In the process, however, Tripathi ended up hurting himself again. Another medical delay was converted into a strategic timeout, by the end of which, Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran walked to bat as Tripathi’s replacement.

Having scored 17 (11) with the help of a four and six before walking out, Tripathi was taken off the field due to a calf issue. With a lot of time having not passed by since the incident, there is no official information on the extent of Tripathi’s injury. Hence, it is difficult to assume if Tripathi will take part in their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday or not.

As far as Sunrisers chasing a 163-run target at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight, a thrilling finish awaits fans with 28 runs needed off the last three overs to win the match.