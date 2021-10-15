Rahul Tripathi Injury Update: Will Rahul Tripathi bat in CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final match?

Rahul Tripathi Injury: The in-form batter from Kolkata Knight Riders injured himself while fielding in the first innings.

During the final match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have provided their team with a sound start after being put in to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan.

Having scored 50 runs in the powerplay, Gaikwad and du Plessis surpassed the average powerplay score in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. While it was Gaikwad who was among the boundaries initially, du Plessis joined him at a later stage making the most of a dropped chance by Knight Riders wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik in the third over.

It was all-rounder Sunil Narine’s second over which handed Kolkata their first wicket in the form of Gaikwad (32). Wanting to take on Narine right after the drinks break, Gaikwad ended up hitting the ball straight to Shivam Mavi at long-off.

du Plessis, who has become the third batter to cross the 600-run mark this season, might well better runs scored by Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul and Gaikwad to win the Orange Cap. It is du Plessis’ sixth half-century of the season which is powering Chennai towards a formidable total.

Rahul Tripathi Injury vs CSK

KKR, who appear to be chasing a high score at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight, have an additional concern in the form of batter Rahul Tripathi’s fitness.

It is worth mentioning that Tripathi was witnessed hobbling off the field in the seventh over. Running in from the boundary to collect the ball, Tripathi had done some damage to his ankle after he failed to collect the ball cleanly.

After receiving a medical treatment near the boundary ropes, Tripathi was taken to the dressing room after Kamlesh Nagarkoti was called upon to the field as a substitute fielder.

For now, there hasn’t been any official update from the team management with respect to Tripathi’s fitness. Hence, it remains unknown if Tripathi will bat at his usual batting position of No. 3 in the second innings or not.

In 15 IPL 2021 innings, Tripathi has scored 395 runs at an average and strike rate of 30.38 and 141.07 respectively to be Knight Riders’ second-highest run-scorer. It was Tripathi who had hit Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin for a six to seal a tense chase in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in Sharjah.