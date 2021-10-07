Rajasthan Royals out of IPL 2021: Can Rajasthan Royals still qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

Can Rajasthan Royals still qualify: Rajasthan Royals are in a huge spot of bother after a batting collapse in the powerplay.

During the 54th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders have scored a dominating 171/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson.

In what has been their success mantra throughout the second phase of IPL 2021, it was a 79-run opening partnership between Shubman Gill (56) and Venkatesh Iyer (38) which laid a solid foundation for the others to follow.

Gill, who was due for such an innings, has now registered two half-centuries in as many matches. With both of them coming on comparatively slower pitches in must-win matches, the 22-year old has justified the team management’s backing in the recent years.

For Royals, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya and Chris Morris picked a wicket apiece in the first innings.

Can Rajasthan Royals still qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

Given how 150 has also been a par score on most occasions in the UAE leg of this season, chasing a 172-run target was always going to be a daunting task for RR. With them losing four wickets in as many overs including that of Sanju Samson (1) and Liam Livingstone (6), Rajasthan were in deep trouble.

In the 13 matches that they’ve played this season, Royals have won five and lost eight to be at the seventh position on the points table. Assuming that they lose at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight, it will be impossible for them to qualify for the playoffs with just 10 points under their belt.

Even after winning the ongoing match, RR were expected to rely on results of other matches and their NRR (Net Run Rate). With a loss almost confirmed now, one out of Kolkata or defending champions Mumbai Indians will qualify to the playoffs as the fourth team as KKR’s victory has also shut the doors for Punjab Kings.