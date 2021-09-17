Rajasthan Royals squad 2021 IPL: How many changes have RR made to their squad for IPL 2021 Phase 2?

Rajasthan Royals squad 2021: Rajasthan Royals have made the joint-highest number of changes to their overseas contingent for IPL 2021.

Apart from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals are the only other Indian Premier League franchise which has had to sign as many as four overseas replacements for the imminent second half of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League.

Royals, who had played without their English trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone earlier this year, didn’t have many options than to acquire the services of new overseas players. While RR will have an in-form Livingstone at their disposal, they will still be without an English trio comprising of Stokes, Jos Buttler and Archer.

As a result, fans will get to see Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi and Oshane Thomas representing Rajasthan in the remainder of IPL 2021. Barring Phillips (maiden IPL call-up), Lewis, Shamsi and Thomas have played IPL before representing Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers and Royals respectively.

Under Sanju Samson, Rajasthan will start the second phase of IPL 2021 as the fifth-ranked team. Having won three and lost four out of their seven matches in India, Samson and his men will be have to be on their toes to finish in the Top Four.

Rajasthan Royals squad 2021 IPL

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas, Kartik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Markande, Manan Vohra, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, Akash Singh, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav.

Last 5 matches – W L W L L

Next match – September 21, vs Punjab Kings in Dubai

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Sanju Samson (277)

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Chris Morris (14)