Rajasthan Royals Squad 2022: RR list of players with price IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2022: The Royals from Rajasthan are looking to win their 2nd Indian Premier League title.

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are searching for their second IPL title. After winning the title in 2008, they have even struggled to qualify for the top-4 in most seasons. They have managed to secure a decent enough team for the IPL 2022 season.

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal were retained by the side, and the addition of Devdutt Padikkal has strengthened the top-order. To partner Sanju Samson in the middle-order, they have options like Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, and Karun Nair. They also have two Kiwi all-rounders in Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham.

Rajasthan Royals have always been criticized for their weak bowling, but they have accurately fixed the department this time around. With the arrival of R Ashwin & Yuzvendra Chahal in spin and Trent Boult & Prasidh Krishna in pace, the Royals have strengthened their bowling.

They also have pacers like Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Obed McCoy in their ranks. The overall squad has a mixture of youth and experience. The lower-order of the side is a bit of concern.

The Royals will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rajasthan Royals are placed alongside Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Supergiants in Group-A.

Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crores), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crores), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crores), Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 5 crore), Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6.5 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 3.80 crore), KC Cariappa (Rs 30 lakh), Navdeep Saini (Rs 2.6 crore), Obed McCoy (Rs 75 lakhs), Anunay Singh (Rs 20 lakhs), Kuldeep Sen (Rs 20 lakhs), Karun Nair (Rs 1.4 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 20 lakhs), Tejas Baroka (Rs 20 lakhs), Kuldip Yadav (Rs 20 lakhs), Shubham Garhwal (Rs 20 lakhs), James Neesham (Rs 1.5 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 2 crore), Rassie van der Dussen (Rs 1 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs 75 lakhs).