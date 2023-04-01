HomeSearch

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Records: Hyderabad T20 Records and Highest Innings Totals

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 01/04/2023

Indian Premier League returns to Hyderabad after four years.

The fourth Indian Premier League 2023 match will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium tomorrow. First match of the second double-header day of the season, this contest will mark the biggest T20 league around the world’s return to Hyderabad after an almost four-year hiatus.

With the city’s two T20s in this period being international matches, expect Hyderabadi fans to register a potential full house even on a Sunday afternoon.

It it noteworthy that the home team has a tremendous record at home. Out of their 44 matches here, SRH have won 29 and lost 14 over the years. RR, on the contrary, have won two and lost four out of their six matches at this venue. Sunrisers (8.08) even have a better average run rate than Royals (7.75) at this stadium.

Hyderabad T20 Records

Highest run-scorers in Hyderabad T20s are David Warner (1,724), Shikhar Dhawan (1,414), Manish Pandey (565), Rohit Sharma (564), Robin Uthappa (512) and Kane Williamson (508). While Uthappa isn’t playing IPL 2023, Williamson got ruled out of the season after suffering a heel injury during the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium last night.

Highest T20 wickets-takers at this venue are Bhuvneshwar Kumar (37), Amit Mishra (32), Rashid Khan (28), Dale Steyn (27), Siddarth Kaul (21) and Moises Henriques (20). With Steyn and Henriques not among IPL 2023 squads, the likes of Sunil Narine (16), Sandeep Sharma (15), Jaydev Unadkat (13) and Piyush Chawla (12) have done well here.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Records

Speaking particularly of IPL matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Warner (1,602), Dhawan (1,378), Rohit Sharma (466), Virat Kohli (335), Pandey (318) and Ambati Rayudu (280) have been the best batters among active IPL cricketers.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Kumar (36), Mishra (29), Rashid Khan (28), Kaul (21), Sandeep Sharma (15), Ishant Sharma (12), Karn Sharma (12), Unadkat (11), Khaleel Ahmed (10), Mustafizur Rahman (10) and Shakib Al Hasan (10) are among the best active bowlers at this stadium.

Highest Innings Totals in Hyderabad T20s

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
231/220Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers Bangalore2019
223/320Chennai Super KingsSunrisers Hyderabad2013
217/719.5Rajasthan RoyalsDeccan Chargers2008
214/520Deccan ChargersRajasthan Royals2008
213/420Trinidad & TobagoEagles2009

Historically, there have been 15 instances of teams being able to surpass the 200-run mark in Hyderabad T20s. The aforementioned third-highest innings totals is also the highest successful run-chase here. All in all, only Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have been able to seal 200+ targets out of the 110 Men’s T20s played at this venue.

