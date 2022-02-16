Ranji Trophy Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022 matches?

Ranji Trophy Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of Ranji Trophy 2022.

Ranji Trophy, India’s prestigious domestic competition, will become the source of amazement for domestic Indian cricketers and their fans from tomorrow. Despite returning after missing a solitary season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems as if the tournament is restarting after a long time.

It will be for the first time that the 38-team tournament will be played in two phases. Another first-off situation is teams only getting to play three matches in the league phase. Since something is better than nothing, one can’t really complain with respect to the less number of matches this season.

As far as the teams are concerned, 32 teams have been divided into eight Elite groups of four teams each. The remaining six teams form the Plate Group. While the top seven Elite teams will qualify for quarter-finals, the eighth one will face the topper of Plate group in a preliminary quarter-final.

The Ranji Trophy is BACK! 👏 👏 Just 1⃣ Sleep Away From India’s Prestigious Domestic Tournament 👍 👍#RanjiTrophy @Paytm pic.twitter.com/HlqqcgSm3B — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 16, 2022

While the preliminary quarter-final will be played before Indian Premier League 2022, all other knockout matches will be played after the culmination of the 15th season of the biggest T20 competition of the world.

Ranji Trophy Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2022 in India. As has been the case with all top-level cricket in the country, fans will have to follow Star to watch their favourite players taking part in domestic cricket.

This season of Ranji Trophy will be televised on Star Sports 2/2 HD. The trend of domestic matches being called in English and Hindi from the same commentary box is highly likely to continue this season as well. Readers must note that only a limited number of matches will be available for broadcasting throughout the season as covering all matches of a 38-team tournament is almost improbable.

Online users can stream the matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 17/02/2022 (Thursday) – 15/03/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 2/2 HD.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).