Ranji Trophy 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List

A total of 38 teams are set to compete in BCCI’s premier domestic First-Class tournament after a year-long gap, as the tournament was forced to call off due to the COVID-19 pandemic the previous year.

The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 is due to commence from Thursday, February 17 with the Final to take place on June 26.

The competition, this time around, would take place pre and post the IPL, in two phases, as the 15th edition of the coveted T20 league is slated to begin from March 27 as well.

The first phase, which consists of league matches and one pre-quarter-final, ends on March 15. Before the Ranji pre-quarter-final, there will be three rounds of matches held: the first from February 17 to 20, then February 24 to 27, and finally, from March 3 to 6. The second phase, of the knockouts, is likely to begin on May 30 – after the IPL has concluded – and run up to June 26.

The teams have been divided into eight Elite Groups and One Plate Group, with four teams in each former Group and six teams in the latter.

The Elite matches will all be held across eight states, all neutral to the teams in action. Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thumba, Delhi, Rohtak, Gurugram, Sultanpur and Guwahati will be the cities where matches will be played. All the Plate matches will be conducted in Kolkata. The venue(s) for the knock-out stage will be decided later.

The BCCI has made a provision for like-for-like replacements for Covid-related issues midway through a match in #RanjiTrophy, subject to match referee’s approval. Here are the details of the procedure @sportstarweb @TheHinduSports pic.twitter.com/pVXSZWDO7r — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) February 14, 2022

Ranji Trophy 2022 All Teams Squads

Delhi: Pradeep Sangwan, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Kshitij Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat Wk, Lakshay Thareja wk, Navdeep Saini, Simarjit Singh, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Vikas Mishra, Shivang Vashist, Shivam Sharma.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani, Kushang Patel, Jay Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Parthkumar Bhut, Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, and Aditya Jadeja.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (c), Aman Hakim Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Aakarshit Gomel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Siddharth Raut, Prashant Solanki, Hardik Tamore, Aditya Tare, and Arjun Tendulkar.

Tamil Nadu: Vijay Shankar (c), Washington Sundar (vc), Baba Aparajith, Aswin Crist, Kaushik Gandhi, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Kavin, M Mohammed, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Sandeep Warrier, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, and Lakshminarayanan Vignesh.

Uttar Pradesh: Kuldeep Yadav (c), Almas Shaukat, Rishabh Bansal, Priyam Garg, Hardeep Singh, Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Madhav Kaushik, Parth Mishra, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal, and Zeeshan Ansari.

Mizoram: Taruwar Kohli (c), Bobby Zothansanga (vc), Abhay, Iqbal Abdulla, Uday Kaul, Lalmangaiha, Lalhruaizela, Reuben Lalhruaizela, B Lalnunfela, Lalnunkima Varte, Michael Lalremkima, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Parvez Ahmed, Rosiamliana Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, Sumit Lama, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, K Vanlalruata, and Vikash Kumar.

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar (vc), Ganesh Bhosle, Ganesh Satish, Praful Hinge, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Siddhesh Neral, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Aditya Sarwate, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath, and Yash Thakur.

Sikkim: Akash Luitel, Ankur Malik, Nitesh Gupta, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Kranthi Kumar, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Liyan Khan, Rajiv Malay, Md Saptulla, Nasun Tamang, Rahul Tamang, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Sumit Singh, Chitiz Tamang, Palzor Tamang, and Ashish Thapa.

Andhra Pradesh: Striker Bharat (c), S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ricky Bhui, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Mohammad Rafi, Naren Reddy, Prithvi Raj, Yash Sandeep, KV Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pinninti Tapaswi, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Ahitesh Varma, and Tripurana Vijay.

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Manoj Tiwary.

Gujarat: Bhargav Merai (c), Het Patel (vc), Rujul Bhatt, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Manprit Juneja, Roosh Kalaria, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Karan Patel, Priyesh Patel, Abhinav Tandel, and Parth Vaghani.

Baroda: Kedar Dhevdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Mitesh Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Babasafikhan Pathan (wk), Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Parth Kohli, Shashwat Rawat, Soyeb Sopariya, Kartik Kakade, Gurjindersingh Mann, Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathwa, and Akshay More.

Kerala: Sachin Baby (c), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anand Krishnan, Rohan Kunnumel Vatsal Govind, Rahul P, Salman Nizar, Sanju Samson, Jalaj Saxena, Sijo Mon Joseph, Akshay K C, Mithun, Basil NP, Nideesh M D, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi Fanoos F, Sreeshanth S, Akshay Chandran, Varun Nayanar K), Anand Jospeh Vinoop Manoharan, Arun M, Vaishak Chandran.

Karanataka: Manish Pandey (c), Samarth, Mayank, Karun Nair, Padikkal, Siddharth KV, Nischal, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shubhang, Gowtham, Gopal, Suchith, Cariappa, Sharath Srinivas, Sharath BR, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit Mor, Venkatesh M, Vyshak and Vidyadhar Patil.

Maharashtra: Ankeet Bawane (Captain), Rahul Tripathi (Vice Captain), Yash Nahar, Pavan Shah, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More (wicket-keeper), Satyajeet Bachhav, Avdhoot Dandekar (wicket-keeper), Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Mukesh Choudhary, Ashay Palkar, Pradeep Dadhe, Divyang Hinganekar, Yash Kshirsagar, Vishal Gite, Nikit Dhumal, Siddhesh Veer, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe.

