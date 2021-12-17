Rashid Khan: Sussex Sharks sign Afghan spinner for 2022 T20 Blast

Sussex Sharks sign Rashid Khan: The Afghan spinner will be heading to Sussex for his fourth season of Vitality T20 Blast.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will once again be plying his trade for Sussex Sharks in T20 Blast 2022. It will be the fourth season when Rashid will be playing for Sussex in T20 Blast.

After making his Blast debut for Sussex in 2018, Rashid had played for them in 2019 and 2021. In 23 T20s for Sussex, Rashid has picked 26 wickets at an average of 22.04, an economy rate of 7.07 and a strike rate of 18.69.

Sussex, who had announced the signing of Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for the next season of T20 Blast yesterday, have completed their quota of three players in the squad. Rizwan and Rashid have followed Australia batter Travis Head as the overseas contingent at Sharks.

“I have always enjoyed my time at Sussex and am more determined than ever to try and help bring the T20 Blast title back to Hove.

“The squad will look a little different this season with some key players having moved on but the youngsters coming though impressed me greatly in recent seasons and combined with some new faces I think it is a really exciting time to be a Sharks fan,” Rashid said in an official statement after resigning for Sussex.

“It is hard to come up with something original to say about Rash. He’s the best in the business and we are truly lucky to have him. It is great to know we have developed a long-standing relationship with the best T20 spinner in the world and not to forget his dynamic batting which we witnessed against Yorkshire in last year’s quarter final,” Sussex T20 Head Coach James Kirtley said in a statement.

All of 23, Rashid’s T20 resume comprises of stints all across the globe. Having picked 403 wickets in 292 T20s at an average of 17.64, an economy rate of 6.36 and a strike rate of 16.6, Rashid is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format.