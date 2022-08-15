Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings: Is Jadeja leaving CSK? Are Jadeja and CSK parting ways?

Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings: The CSK all-rounder had a forgettable season last year as captain and player of the ‘Yellow Army’.

With a total of 116 runs across 10 innings at an ordinary average of 19.33 last season for the Chennai Super Kings, the marquee all-rounder of the four-time champion franchise had a forgettable time during the IPL’s 15th edition. His five wickets across as many innings at a dismal average of 49.60 didn’t allow him moments of joy either without the pads on.

Additionally, a season which had begun with a wonderful opportunity to lead CSK in place of the legendary MS Dhoni, had come to a halt after eight matches, as the franchise lost six of those – a rarity for the ‘Yellow Army’ in terms of results since the inception of the league in 2008.

While Jadeja stated that he wished to concentrate more on his game, and had requested Dhoni to don the captaincy hat yet again, reports suggested that he was stripped off from the captaincy post and that it was a decision taken by the CSK management.

Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings: Is Jadeja leaving CSK?

A couple of matches later, after Jadeja was ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a rib injury, reports of a dent in his relationship with the CSK management started surfacing across the internet.

Moreover, with Jadeja removing all his previous CSK-related posts across his social media handles post IPL 2022, the reports started gaining more substance, although the franchise’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan rubbished all of them.

Now, as per a report from the Times of India, Jadeja and the CSK management are in fact, not in touch with each other since the wrap up of IPL this year in May, which saw them not qualifying for the Playoffs only the second time in history.

As per the report, the 33-year-old has not been part of any of CSK’s activities post the season, and something ‘miraculous needs to happen’ for him to play for the franchise in IPL 2023.

Ever since his rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, and then gaining his fitness back to make it back into the Indian team during the recently concluded tour of England, Jadeja has kept the CSK management ‘in dark’, with no communication with them whatsoever.

Are Jadeja and CSK parting ways?

The ultimate decision on the same is likely to surface post the T20 World Cup this year in November. With Dhoni too confirming that he would play the IPL next year, and perhaps also lead the franchise, it all boils down to his much renowned man-management skills which could prevent CSK from losing their experienced all-rounder.