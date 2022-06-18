“Looking to start fresh”: Ravindra Jadeja eyeing fresh start in Indian jersey post dismal IPL 2022 for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja eyeing fresh start: The Indian all-rounder is part of a 16-member Test squad for England tour.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is among the 16-member Test contingent which is in England while the T20I squad continues to play against South Africa at home.

Scheduled to play a five-match Test series in England last year, India had returned before playing the fifth Test due to COVID-19 concerns. With India already slated to travel to England for a white-ball tour this year, accommodating a Test match alongside it was always going to be a practical option for all the stakeholders.

Hence, the Rohit Sharma-led squad will be playing one Test, three T20Is and three ODIs within 17 days in what will be arguably the busiest tours of England for India.

Ravindra Jadeja eyeing fresh start in Indian jersey post dismal IPL 2022 for CSK

Jadeja, whose dismal Indian Premier League 2022 season was cut-short by an injury, will be returning to action probably in the Test match in Birmingham from July 1.

Jadeja, who registered a rare all-round lacklustre performance as a captain, bowler, batter and fielder in IPL 2022, is eyeing a fresh start in the national jersey.

Looking to start fresh in the different jersey💙 pic.twitter.com/EhKX1svf1H — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) June 18, 2022

Jadeja, who had never led a team in his competitive career, was promoted to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. Jadeja’s performance both as a captain and player resulted in him relinquishing captaincy midway through the season.

In 10 IPL 2022 matches, Jadeja picked five wickets at a strike rate of 39.6 and scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 118.36 in addition to surprisingly dropping several catches at his preferred deep mid-wicket position.

While Jadeja had played all the four Tests in England as a specialist all-rounder last year, it will be interesting to see if a new captain and team management will persist with the same combination this year or not.