“I’ll be working hard to come back strong next year”: MS Dhoni will return to IPL 2023 in CSK jersey

MS Dhoni will return to IPL 2023: The legendary cricketer has confirmed availability for Indian Premier League 2023.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to bat in their last match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium.

Out of contention for IPL 2022 playoffs, the defending champions have refrained from making a lot of changes to their Playing XI. Their only change lies in batter Ambati Rayudu replacing all-rounder Shivam Dube in the XI.

“We’ll bat first. You want to give batters enough time, given our combination. Just want them to express themselves,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

MS Dhoni will return to IPL 2023 in CSK jersey

It was after winning IPL 2021 that Dhoni had hinted at playing in front of their fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before bidding adieu to the biggest T20 tournament across the globe. While Dhoni couldn’t play in Chennai due to COVID-19 restrictions this season, he reiterated his stand by confirming his return in IPL 2023.

“Definitely. It’s a simple reason – it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn’t be nice to the CSK fans,” Dhoni added as his words are bound to become a source of amazement for his plentiful fans.

Dhoni, who has also talked about remaining with Super Kings irrespective of his role in the future, further hinted that he could continue playing in the IPL even beyond the next season.

“And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that’s a big question because you know we can’t really predict about something two years down the line, but definitely I’ll be working hard to come back strong next year,” Dhoni said.