Ravindra Jadeja retirement: Why Ravindra Jadeja had to refute his retirement news on social media?

Ravindra Jadeja retirement: India’s all rounder had to take to his social media handle to clear the air around reports of his retirement.

Fake news and its propagation is not a new phenomenon. It dates back to many decades. But, the social media phenomenon coupled with easy internet access has made its consumption accessible in a fraction of seconds.

While we have a more than fair idea regarding the symptom of the disease, we have not made efforts to spread the available cure- the process/methods to avoid fake news sound believable and cross check them.

Indian Cricket too, ranging from a couple of weeks to a few hours ago has been a victim of this fake news disease, especially under the garb of ‘BCCI officials’ or top sources in their vicinity.

Be it Virat Kohli’s T20I and ODI captaincy, or reports of his alleged rift with Rohit Sharma, or more recently ‘reports’ of Ravindra Jadeja deciding to retire from Test Cricket, the so-called ‘sources’ keep doing what they know the best- invite some clickbaits.

While the target involved usually does not react to such rumour mongering, someone like a Jadeja makes sure it is debunked as soon as possible.

Ravindra Jadeja retirement: Jadeja reacts to reports of his retirement

As per some ‘reports‘ which started floating since Tuesday, Ravindra Jadeja was considering retiring from Test cricket to prolong his white-ball career.

This comes at a time when the left-handed all rounder has been excluded from Team India’s Test squad for the upcoming South Africa tour due to injury.

Jadeja had missed the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai earlier this month due to a swelling in the forearm. But, as per recent reports, he has had a ligament tear, which might take months to heal if he undergoes surgery.

Post the spread of these fake reports, Jadeja had to resort to social media to clear the air around the same and explicitly state that he ‘has a long way to go’ while posting a picture with his Test jersey on.

Long way to go💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/tE9EdFI7oh — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 15, 2021

