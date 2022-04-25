RCB green jersey 2022 match date: RCB upcoming matches 2022 IPL

RCB green jersey 2022 match date: Royal Challengers Bangalore plays one game in green jersey every year to support the “Go Green” campaign.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played quite well in the IPL 2022. They have won five of their eight games in the tournament so far, and they are at the fifth position.

Dinesh Karthik has been the best batter of the side this season with 210 runs, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga has been the highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets. The form of Virat Kohli has been the biggest concern of this side this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore always play one of their matches every season in a green kit. RCB wears that kit to support the ‘Go Green’ initiative. This initiative is about creating awareness about planting trees and reducing the effect of Global Warming. This campaign has been going on for quite a few years now.

“Waste segregation makes recycling of waste simple. To raise awareness on recycling, the RCB team wears green jerseys made of recycled plastic. The jersey is the team’s promise to #GoGreen and their way of stepping up to save the planet,” the franchise had tweeted in 2019.

It is not confirmed when the RCB side will wear the green jersey this season. However, it is seen that the jersey is generally used in the afternoon games. A total of two-afternoon games are left for RCB this season, on 30th April against Gujarat and on 8th May against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The green jersey has been quite lucky for RCB in the past. In the 2016 season, RCB played a memorable game against Gujarat Lions in Green Jersey.

In the 2016 IPL, Virat and AB de Villiers made a historic partnership of 229 runs against Gujarat Lions at Bengaluru. Both of them scored their individual centuries, whereas it is also the highest ever partnership in the history of IPL.

