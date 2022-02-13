RCB head coach 2022: Who is RCB head coach in IPL 2022?

RCB head coach 2022: The Royal Challengers Bangalore have done some minor changes in their staff for the IPL 2022 season.

The IPL 2022 auction is underway in Bengaluru and all ten teams are looking to make brilliant squads ahead of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, but they have not won a title yet. They received a major blow when Virat Kohli left the captaincy, but he is obviously retained. Glenn Maxwell has been one of the most inconsistent players of the IPL, but he is always in the demand. However, the way he played for RCB in the last season was exceptional, and he is retained as well. Mohammad Siraj is someone who has revived his career with the white ball, and retaining him was also not a tough decision.

RCB head coach 2022

On the Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction, RCB bought seven players. Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, and Shahbaz Ahmed are signed by RCB on day one. On Day two, RCB signed Mahipal Lomror and Finn Allen in the auction [Till this article].

Sanjay Bangar will be the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Bangar was signed as a batting consultant last season, but he has been promoted as the head coach. Simon Katich, who was the head coach in the initial half of IPL 2021 has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mike Hesson is again in an important role for the side. Hesson will remain the Director of Cricket Operations. He worked as the head coach of the side in the 2nd half of IPL 2021.

However, the side is still looking for a captain. Virat Kohli left the captaincy last season, and he is obviously not a choice. Glenn Maxwell has been retained by the side, and he leads Melbourne Stars in BBL11. Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik also a few other options.