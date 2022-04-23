Virat Kohli memes: How Many Virat Kohli golden duck in IPL?

Virat Kohli memes: Virat Kohli got out on a golden duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2022 game.

The 36th league match of Indian Premier League 2022 is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first.

All the eyes were on Virat Kohli in the game, who has been terrible this season. Virat Kohli, who last scored a century in 2019 across any format of the game has not even played close to his potential this season. Virat Kohli got out on a Golden Duck in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants.

In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat was forced to be on the field after just eight balls, when Marco Jansen took the wicket of his fellow countryman Faf du Plessis. Virat Kohli got a warm reception, but he disappointed his fans and went out on a golden duck yet again.

Marco Jansen bowled a fullish delivery outside off, which Virat Kohli tried to drive hard. The ball took the outside edge and Markram completed an easy catch at 2nd slip. This is Virat Kohli’s 5th Golden Duck in the history of IPL.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper is having a forgettable IPL 2022 so far. He has just scored 119 runs this season at a terrible average of 17.00. 48 has been the highest score of Virat Kohli this season.

Virat Kohli memes

The Twitterati made their opinions known after yet another Virat Kohli’s failure.

no 1 rule of fantasy cricket – never pick rohit, virat or dhoni in your teams pic.twitter.com/wuEldj6KHc — vigp72 (@Vigp72) April 23, 2022

और विराट ने खाया एक और अंडा — Mohit (@Mohitsu71502064) April 23, 2022

Pleaes god I requested please give back the virat kohli form….. I requested in my heart please #ViratKohli #God #requesttogod #form pic.twitter.com/lPm7tRNsGa — Anmolhero710 (@Anmolhero7101) April 23, 2022

For more cricket news, click here.