Who is George Garton: RCB sign uncapped English pacer for remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE

George Garton: The uncapped English fast bowler might be seen making his Indian Premier League debut later this year.

Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed uncapped England fast bowler George Garton for the remainder of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League.

Garton’s signing means that Royal Challengers have now completed their overseas quota of eight players. With the rescheduling of IPL 2021, RCB had to make multiple changes to their squad for the likes of Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn were all unavailable due to various reasons.

Bangalore, who had earlier included the Sri Lankan pair of Wanidu Hasaranga and Singaporean Tim David, have now added Garton in addition to already having four overseas players namely AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Christian.

Readers must note that this is the first time that 24-year old Garton has been signed by an Indian Premier League franchise.

Who is George Garton?

Garton, who plays for Sussex in the county circuit, had also made the headlines a couple of months ago when he was handed a maiden call-up to the national team for a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

While Garton didn’t get an opportunity against Sri Lanka, he was part of the squad which had to play against Pakistan but was eventually withdrawn due to a COVID-19 scare in the English camp.

Having represented Southern Brave in the recently concluded The Hundred 2021, Garton was the second-highest wicket-taker for his team and ninth-highest overall with his 10 wickets in nine matches coming at an average of 23, an economy rate of 8.90 and a strike rate of 15.5.

🔊ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 Talented all-rounder from England, George Garton, will join the RCB family for the rest of #IPL2021. He completes our overseas players quota for the season. 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/XQgIxWyFva — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 25, 2021

In the ongoing season of T20 Blast, Garton has picked nine wickets in six outings at an average of 16.66, an economy rate of 7.50 and a strike rate of 13.3. All in all, Garton has dismissed 44 batsmen in 38 T20s at average of 20.06, an economy rate of 8.26 and a strike rate of 14.50.