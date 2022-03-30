RCB support staff 2022: RCB head coach and support staff 2022 IPL list

RCB support staff 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of the support staff of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their tournament with a defeat in IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League but they are yet to win a title. After the resignation of Virat Kohli, RCB appointed Faf du Plessis as the new captain of the side.

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli will lead the batting lineup of the side. Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror and Sherfane Rutherford have been added to increase the batting depth. Dinesh Karthik will be the wicket-keeper and finisher of the team this season.

The pace bowling duo of Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj is quite reliable, but bowling at the death is an issue. Wanindu Hasaranga is the lead spinner of the side, whereas he has some good backups in Karn Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed.

RCB support staff 2022

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar is the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2022. He served as the batting coach of the side last season. Mike Hesson plays an important role in the side, and he is the Director of Cricket Operations.

Former Australian pacer Adam Griffith is the bowling coach of the side, whereas Shanker Basu is the Strength and Conditioning Coach. Sridharan Sriram is the batting and spin bowling coach of the side this season.

Head Coach: Sanjay Bangar

Director of Cricket Operations: Mike Hesson

Batting and Spin Bowling Coach: Sridharan Sriram

Bowling Coach: Adam Griffith

Fielding Coach: Malolan Rangarajan

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Shanker Basu

Assistant Physiotherapist: Dhananjay Kaushik

Team Physio: Evan Speechly

Sports Massage Therapist: Navnita Gautam

Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently owned by United Spirits Limited. The United Spirits Limited is the biggest alcoholic beverage company in India and the second largest in the world in terms of volume.