RCB Unbox Event 2023 Time: Where to Watch RCB Unbox Event Live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most followed Indian Premier League franchises, have made arrangements for their fans to witness a practice session of the team live from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With less than a week remaining for the start of the 16th season of the IPL, such a move has it in it to further increase the excitement of their fans with respect to the imminent season.

Although a star-studded current squad at RCB comprises enough firepower to allure fans towards the stadium today, the franchise even managed to convince legendary players namely AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle to join the ranks for a day.

Taking into consideration how Bangalore’s haven’t been able to witness their favourite players at their home ground for almost four years now, de Villiers and Gayle’s presence calls for a win-win situation for all the parties.

Therefore, it is not surprising that all the paid tickets for this event appear to have been sold out. The tickets for RCB Unbox Event were being sold on their official website but the lack of an icon at this point in time hints at a sold out show.

“I haven’t got into Bangalore like 9 or 10 days before a game. However, this time things are different and the only reason I have come this early is to be a part of the first practice session which is going to be open to all our fans,” former captain Virat Kohli said on one of the episodes of RCB Bold Diaries recently.

“It is a very special occasion because I know how much the fans want to see us back in the stadium and the Chinnaswamy will be lit up again. The crowd will be buzzing and so will the players.”

RCB Unbox Event 2023 Time

Readers must note that the gates of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be opening at 03:00 PM (local time) on Sunday. As far as the official practice session is concerned, it will commence at 04:00 PM and will continue till 05:45 PM.

Having said that, the overall event will continue till as late as 10:00 PM which includes live performances from the likes of Sonu Nigam, Jason Derulo, Tulsi Kumar, Aditi Singh Sharma, Thermal and A Quarter.

RCB Practice Match 2023 Free Entry

There is no provision of a free entry for RCB Unbox Event 2023 or any other practice match in the days to come. Hence, fans aren’t advised to travel all the way to the stadium in the hope of getting to watch the event without a paid ticket.

Where to Watch RCB Unbox Event Live?

No television channel or streaming platform will be broadcasting the whole six-hour event for Indian audiences. Having said that, fans who haven’t been able to buy tickets for the same, will be able to watch “key moments” on the official mobile application and official YouTube Channel of RCB.