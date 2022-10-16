The Gabba Stadium T20 records: Brisbane Cricket Ground records and highest successful T20 run chase

The Gabba Stadium T20 records: The SportsRush brings you the T20 records & stats at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 stage, the Indian team will play a couple of warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane. It is safe to say that the Gabba is one of the most bouncy tracks in the world, and it will be good practice for the Indian team.

Team India recently played a couple of practice matches against Western Australia at the WACA Stadium in Perth, where they won one and lost one of their matches. Virat Kohli did not play in Perth, and he would definitely want to get some practice ahead of the main tournament.

The Indian team’s journey in the world cup will start with the match against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne next Sunday. There is a lot of buzz about that game.

The Gabba Stadium T20 records

The players of the Brisbane Heat have topped the run-scoring charts in Brisbane. Chris Lynn has scored the most T20 runs at the Gabba. Lynn has scored 1216 runs at 33.77, with the help of one century and 7 half-centuries. Ben Cutting (703 runs), Jimmy Peirson (613 runs), Joe Burns (575 runs) and Daniel Christian (544 runs) complete the top-5 list.

The pitch in Brisbane has always assisted the pacers, and the top-5 wicket-takers here are pacers only. Mark Steketee is the highest wicket-taker at the Gabba with 42 wickets in 29 matches at an economy of 8.91. The other names in the top-5 list are Ben Cutting (37 wickets), James Hopes (27 wickets), Daniel Christian (18 wickets) and Josh Lalor (18 wickets).

You can’t be serious! This is a video game! That is absolute #LYNNSANITY pic.twitter.com/SeXqxlCDaH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016

Hobart Hurricanes’ opener D’arcy Short has scored the highest individual T20 score at the Gabba. Short scored 122* runs against Brisbane Heat in 2018 at a strike-rate of 176.81 with the help of 8 boundaries and 6 sixes. Chris Lynn and Shane Watson have also scored centuries at the Gabba.

Rashid Khan has bowled the best bowling spell at this ground in T20s. Earlier this year, Rashid was playing for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, and he bowled a spell of 4-0-17-6 against Brisbane Heat. Mujeeb ur Rahman’s spell of 4-017-5 against Hobart Hurricanes comes at the 2nd position.

The highest score at this ground has been posted by Hobart Hurricanes (210/7 in 2013 against Brisbane Heat), whereas the lowest score has been posted by Brisbane Heat (90 all-out against Adelaide Strikers in 2022). Hobart’s score of 210/7 was the highest T20 run-chase as well in Brisbane.