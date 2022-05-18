RCB vs GT Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: Bangalore vs Gujarat pitch condition Wankhede Stadium 2022

RCB vs GT Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: The venue will host its eighteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 67th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Currently placed at the fifth spot in the points table with a negative Net Run Rate (-0.323), it is a must-win match for the RCB to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

GT, on the other hand, have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, and are currently at the top of the points table with 20 points under their name.

While RCB would expect their batters, especially the experienced ones at the top to play to their potential, GT would like to carry on with their winning momentum, while also hand an opportunity to a player or two from the rest of their squad.

Both the teams would play their fourth match at the Wankhede Stadium today.

Along expected lines, the previous match at this venue a couple of days ago between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) turned out to be a high-scoring thriller with 383 runs being scored across the 40 Overs.

Expect nothing different at the Wankhede today as well, as scores in the vicinity of the 170-run mark might again turn out to be just par.

For the bowlers, the only respite is to bowl with reduced speeds by taking pace off their deliveries via the different variations.

The spinners would yet again have an advantage with the pitches having tired up and turned dry and abrasive.

All in all, expect another high-scoring encounter between the two sides today.