RCB vs MI Head to Head in IPL history | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 39

RCB vs MI Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 39th match of IPL 2021.

The 39th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be a high-profile clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai tomorrow.

In what will culminate the second double-header of the second phase of IPL 2021, the intriguing prospect of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma locking horns against each other would be an ideal treat for bountiful fans on a Sunday night.

RCB v MI IPL 2021 | Build Up We’re right back into action tomorrow and a chance to grab ✌🏻 important points. Here’s everything you need to know about the heavyweight clash against MI. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/5wVV9nb4Ds — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 25, 2021

Currently, Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the third position on the points table on the back of five wins and four losses this season. Defending champions Indians, on the other hand, have slipped to the sixth position after losing five out of their nine matches played so far.

ALSO READ: Will Hardik Pandya play RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match on Sunday?

A common element between both the teams is that they have lost their first two matches of the UAE leg. While one out of RCB and MI will return to winning ways after this match, things will start to get more difficult for the team on the losing side.

RCB vs MI Head to Head record in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 30

Matches won by RCB: 11

Matches won by MI: 19

Matched played in India: 24 (RCB 8, MI 16)

Matches played outside India: 6 (RCB 3, MI 3)

RCB average score against MI: 159

MI average score against RCB: 166

Most runs for RCB: 728 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for MI: 546 (Kieron Pollard)

Most wickets for RCB: 19 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for MI: 21 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most catches for RCB: 12 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for MI: 12 (Kieron Pollard)

IPL 2021 season-opener in Chennai was the last time when Bangalore and Mumbai had faced each other. The nerve-wracking match had finished on the last ball as RCB had registered a 2-wicket victory in a 160-run chase.