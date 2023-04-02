RCB vs MI Man of the Match: Who was Awarded MOTM at the Chinnaswamy Stadium Today?

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Royal Challengers Bangalore have absolutely thumped Mumbai Indians in the fifth Indian Premier League 2023 Match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. First match of the season for both the teams, it has registered contrasting starts to the season for them.

It would also not be wrong to say that Mumbai never really looked worthy of challenging the opposition as a team on a Sunday night. Asked to bat first by Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis, Indians struggled for most part of their innings.

Had it not been for batter Tilak Varma scoring an eye-catching 84* (46) with the help of nine fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 182.60, MI would never have been able to post a competitive innings total of 171/7 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Playing an IPL match for the first time in over a couple of years, spinner Karn Sharma’s second stint for RCB began with him being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-32-2 comprising dismissals of Nehal Wadhera (21) and Tim David (4). Apart from Karn Sharma, the likes of Reece Topley, Michael Bracewell, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Harshal Patel picked a wicket apiece.

RCB vs MI Man of the Match IPL 2023

Varma’s magnificent efforts, however, were nullified within no time by du Plessis and his predecessor and opening partner in Virat Kohli. An 89-ball 148-run opening partnership put Royal Challengers in an unbeatable position in the second innings.

At the time of du Plessis’ dismissal off debutant Arshad Khan, all Bangalore needed were 24 runs in 31 balls with nine wickets in hand. Not wanting to wait for too long, the home team sealed the chase with 22 balls and eight wickets remaining in the match.

While du Plessis scored 73 (43) with the help of five fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 169.76, Kohli outscored him on the back of his 82* (49) coming at a strike rate of 167.34 and consisting of six fours and five sixes.

At his best he is still the best player in the world to watch .. @imVkohli makes batting look so easy .. @RCBTweets look dangerous !!! #IPL2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2023

While both the hosts’ opening batters deserved to win the match award, du Plessis ended up winning it probably because of him setting up a victory at a better strike rate.

“Nice to start the way we did. My first time playing here as a home player and it’s a special feeling, especially batting with Virat Kohli. Energy bounces off him. I still work hard to be able to move around like I could in the young days. This start will be huge for us as a team,” du Plessis told host broadcaster Star Sports Network during the post-match presentation ceremony.