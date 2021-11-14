“Real shame”: Kane Williamson talks about Devon Conway missing T20 World Cup 2021 final vs Australia

Kane Williamson talks about Devon Conway: The captain of New Zealand confirmed that they have made only one change to their Playing XI.

During the final match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai, Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and chose to field. Leading Australia for the first time in a World Cup final, Finch was expected to invite New Zealand in to bat first after winning the toss.

“We’ll have a bowl. Looks a little bit dry but I don’t think it will change. It might skid with the new ball. We’re playing the same team. The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us.

“[Adam] Zampa has been superb for a while in the shortest format, and hopefully that will continue. It is a new format, a new team and our record over NZ doesn’t matter at all,” Finch said at the toss.

Kane Williamson talks about Devon Conway missing T20 World Cup 2021 final vs Australia

Much like Finch, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also wanted to follow the trend at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium by fielding first. Williamson once again confirmed that their only change is a forced one to replace injured wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway.

“We would have fielded as well. It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew. Just trying to get a competitive total. We have one obvious change. [Devon] Conway is out and [Tim] Seifert is in. It is a real shame that he misses but as a team we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand.

A unique feat for 🇳🇿Kane Williamson & Trent Boult!

They now become the first cricketers to appear in successive ICC finals t three different formats.

– 14 July 2019 at Lord’s #CWC

– 18-23 June 2021 at Southampton #WTC

– 14 Nov 2021 at Dubai #T20WorldCup#T20WorldCupFinal#NZvAUS — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 14, 2021

“Mitch [Mitchell] Santner is a world class operator and it didn’t quite work out in the match the other night [against England]. We don’t want to look too far ahead and we just need to make a few small adjustments,” Williamson said at the toss.

In his only match of the tournament, Seifert had scored 8 (8) against Pakistan in Sharjah. In 36 T20Is till date, Seifert’s 703 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 24.24 and 132.64 respectively with the help of five half-centuries.