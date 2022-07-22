Reece Topley wife: Is Reece Topley married?

Reece Topley wife: The left-arm pacer has been in decent enough, especially with the new ball in hand off-late.

During the ongoing second ODI of South Africa’s all-format tour of England at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England left-arm pacer Reece Topley yet again managed to get rid of the opposition top-order batters, to help his side march towards a possible one-sided victory.

In a match which has been reduced to 29 Overs-a-side due to some heavy rain early on, the Proteas batters were handed a decent enough target of 202, but were off to a horror start.

Topley punctured the spirits of the South Africans as he managed to get rid of both the half-centurion and centurion from the previous match in his second Over of the innings itself.

While he got Janneman Malan (0 off 6) caught at mid-on for a Duck, he strangled Rassie van der Dussen (0 off 4) down the leg-side for naught as well to hand the South Africans an early setback.

At the time of writing South Africa were reeling at 67/7 in 15.1 Overs, with all of the five England bowlers having picked a wicket.

Reece Topley wife

Reece Topley had, in the year 2016, married to the renowned Tennis player from Ukraine – Elina Svitolina, at the age of 22. However, their relationship was not meant to be, and after mere two years of their togetherness, they ultimately broke-up.

In fact, Svitolina, just a few months later started dating the French Tennis star Gael Monfils, and the star Tennis couple even got hitched in April 2021. Moreover, the duo is also expecting the birth of their girl child in October this year.

As for Topley, the left-arm pacer is not married at present and is believed to be single, having not made his relationship (if any) public.