“Right up there with the best I’ve ever seen”: AB de Villiers labels Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja Edgbaston partnership as the best in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja: The Indian left-handed batters continue to gain applause for their game-changing partnership.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant will resume batting on the fourth day of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match against England in Birmingham in less than two hours from now.

Pant, who has already played one of the best innings of his international career in this match, has a golden opportunity of batting India to safety of not just an overseas Test match victory but also a Test series victory in England

Currently leading by 257 runs with seven wickets in hand, India would want to bat for at least half of Day 4 to set a formidable target in front of the hosts. Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had joined hands for a game-changing 222-run sixth-wicket partnership in the first innings, might have to do the heavy lifting again in order to put India in a commanding position at Edgbaston today.

AB de Villiers labels Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja Edgbaston partnership as the best in Test cricket

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has become the latest high profile name to eulogize a counterattacking Pant-Jadeja partnership. The fact that Pant and Jadeja are being applauded even three days after their stand speaks highly about the impact of the same.

Having watched the highlights today, de Villiers took to social media platform Twitter to label Pant and Jadeja’s partnership as the best that he’s ever seen in this format.

Haven’t been home and missed most of the Cricket action. Finished watching the highlights now. That counterattack partnership from @RishabhPant17 and @imjadeja is right up there with the best I’ve ever seen in Test Cricket! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 4, 2022

India, who are leading this series 2-1, will have to play terribly bad in the next two days to not be able to register their fourth Test series win in England.