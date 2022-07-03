“Mujhe lag raha tha ki highlights dekh raha hun”: R Jadeja heaps praise on Rishabh Pant for his 5th Test century at Edgbston

R Jadeja heaps praise on Rishabh Pant post latter’s scintillating century during the first innings versus England at Edgbaston, in Birmingham.

Before England were set to take on India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham for the rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match of the Pataudi trophy series, discussion were rife and dominated with England’s new ‘Baz Ball’ approach towards Test Cricket under their new captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

However, ever since Rishabh Pant occupied the crease and took centre stage on the first day of the Test on Friday, England got a sumptuous taste of their own medicine, after he smashed a 111-ball 146, despite half the Indian batters in the line-up already back in the hut.

Pant’s innings was studded with 20 Fours and 4 Sixes, during which he played some of the most exquisite shots while beating the English bowlers black and blue.

R Jadeja heaps praise on Rishabh Pant

Pant found a more than able and composed batter at the other end in Ravindra Jadeja, as the duo stitched a 222-run stand for the sixth wicket, to help propel the team total to a massive 416 in the first innings.

Jadeja too smashed his third Test century in the process to force England to play the catch-up game in their first innings.

During BCCI’s special chat with both the centurions post the end of Day 2, Jadeja praised the wicket-keeper batter no ends after what was a special knock with the team under the pump.

“Mujhe to aise lag raha tha ki mai highlights dekh raha hun. Jaise jaise hum dono baat kar rahe the, vaise vaise hi vo apna game khel raha tha, to vo bahut achchi baat hai. Aur jo vo bol raha tha, jo mujhse baat kar raha tha, usi hisaab se apna game khel raha tha, matlab ki vo apne shots ko lekar bahut hi confident tha, aur ek dum calm tha,” remarked Jadeja on Pant’s innings.

(I felt as if I was watching the highlights. The good thing about his innings was that he played in exactly the similar manner as we had been talking and planning out there in the middle. He was pretty calm and composed even while going for his aggressive shots).

While Jadeja smashed his first overseas Test ton, Pant hit his second Test century in England.

