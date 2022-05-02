Rinku Singh KKR IPL salary: Rinku Singh net worth

Rinku Singh KKR IPL salary: The 24-year-old played a crucial knock under pressure to take his side home in a must- win match.

During the 47th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets, to end their five-match losing streak and still remain in contention, although by a whisker, in the race towards the playoffs.

En route the target of 153 runs handed by the Sanju Samson-led side, KKR, with the help of some sensible, patient batting by their skipper Shreyas Iyer (34 off 32), Nitish Rana (48* off 37), and Rinku Singh (42* off 23), managed to get over the line with five deliveries to spare.

After yet another poor start provided by the KKR openers, Iyer and Rana collaborated together while putting on a 60-run stand for the 3rd wicket off 43 deliveries, to bring their side back into the chase.

However, with Iyer’s departure during the 13th Over, it was the match-winning partnership of 66 runs between Rana and Rinku Singh, that guided them towards a much-needed victory.

Rinku, with his aggressive knock at a strike rate of 182.61, and with the assistance of 6 Fours and a Six, was the one who upped the ante during the final phase of the innings, and was thus fittingly awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

There is a beautiful story everyday in the #TATAIPL. Today was Rinku Singh putting Aligarh on the cricket map. Was so incredibly cool at the end — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2022

Rinku Singh KKR IPL salary

Rinku Singh was roped in by the KKR at the bidding amount of INR 55 Lakh during the mega auction, after offering his services at a base price of INR 20 Lakh.

The left-handed batter from Uttar Pradesh, in fact, has been a part of the KKR since the 2018 edition of the IPL.

There is no official report confirming on the net worth of the Southpaw batter. However, after being bought by KKR at INR 80 lakh during the 2018 auction, Rinku’s net worth is in excess of at least a Crore rupees as of the year 2021.