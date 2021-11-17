“Rishabh is a good guy to watch”: Jos Buttler wishes to take inspiration from Rishabh Pant’s heroics in Australia ahead of Ashes 2021

English keeper Jos Buttler wishes to take inspiration from Rishabh Pant’s performance in Australia ahead of the upcoming Ashes 2021.

The Ashes is considered one of the most prestigious trophies in the cricketing world. Australia and England are traditional rivals, and there is always some heat involved whenever both parties get involved. The Ashes 2021 will be played in Australia from 8th December 2021, with Brisbane to host the first test.

Aussies have a stellar record in Brisbane, the venue of the first test. However, India defeated them here last time, and they have not played a single test since then. India chased a record target of 328 runs in that game and players like Kohli, Bumrah, Ashwin, and Shami were not available for that game.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, English wicket-keeper Jos Buttler spoke about the Australian conditions and more.

Jos Buttler wishes to draw inspiration from Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was the hero when India defeated Australia in the last series. He played astonishing knocks in Sydney and Brisbane to lead his side to the victory. The calculative defensive and attacking approach of Pant gave him a lot of admirers. Jos Buttler also talks about Rishabh Pant’s approach with the bat in Australia.

“One player I really enjoyed seeing play Tests in Australia was Rishabh Pant when they won there (Australia) last winter. I love the way he can change his game between the defensive side and aggressive sides, and be totally fearless,” Buttler wrote in his column for a British daily.

“For any wicket-keeper who likes to be more positive, Rishabh is a good guy to watch — his mindset and commitment to his game plans, whether he’s attacking or defending.”

Hard work truly pays off 💪. Happy to contribute to the team. Well done boys. 👏 On to Brisbane. ⏭️ @BCCI pic.twitter.com/RIhpNUsFoI — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 11, 2021

Jos Buttler has not played any red-ball cricket in Australia, whereas the English team needs to serve a mandatory quarantine as well. However, Buttler feels that the pitches of Australia suit the English style of play.

“I’ve played one-day and T20 cricket in Australia but I’ve not played any red-ball cricket. So, it’ll be important, during the preparation phase in the nets,” Buttler said.

“I’ve played one-day and T20 cricket in Australia but I’ve not played any red-ball cricket. So, it’ll be important, during the preparation phase in the nets.”