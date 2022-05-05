“Rishabh is going to click soon and a big inning is coming soon”: Suresh Raina backs Rishabh Pant to fire in IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals soon

Rishabh Pant has been struggling in IPL 2022 with the bat, but Suresh Raina has backed the Delhi Capitals’ captain to do well.

Delhi Capitals made a brilliant squad in the IPL 2022 auction, but the performances of the team have not been great in the tournament so far. The Capitals have just won four of their nine games in the tournament so far.

The form of their Rishabh Pant has been a little concerning for the idea. Pant has had some brilliant starts, but he has not been able to convert them into big scores. The southpaw is yet to score his first half-century of the tournament.

Suresh Raina backs Rishabh Pant to fire in IPL 2022

Suresh Raina has praised the captaincy of Rishabh Pant and said that he has utilized the services of Kuldeep Yadav very well this season. Kuldeep has scalped 17 wickets in the tournament, and he has been a package. Raina also said that a big inning from the bat of Rishabh is coming very soon.

“Pant for me has been doing great as a captain. He has utilized Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi,” Raina said on Star Sports.

“He (Rishabh) is going to click soon and a big inning is coming soon.”

Suresh Raina has asked Rishabh Pant to have clarity on his role. Pant has started his innings on a brilliant note, but he tends to go slow. Raina has said that Pant should decide whether he wants to be the pinch hitter or wants to play the full twenty overs.

“Rishabh Pant will have to decide whether he wants to play full 20 overs or he wants to play the role of a pinch hitter. Captain Pant will have to take a call on what’s in the interest of the team,” Suresh Raina said.

“Pant has the potential to win matches alone but his performance as a batsman hasn’t been up to the mark this year.”