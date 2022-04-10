Rishabh Pant vs KKR stats and last 5 innings list: Rishabh Pant vs Sunil Narine IPL records

Rishabh Pant vs KKR stats: Delhi Capitals’ captain would want to bat well against the strong bowling of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next league game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their four games, whereas Delhi Capitals have managed to win just one of their three games so far.

The Delhi Capitals side has been struggling in the batting department, and they need to sort this thing out. David Warner has to fire at the top along with Prithvi Shaw. Rishabh Pant is the skipper of the side, and he has to lead the middle-order batting.

Pant failed in the first game against Mumbai, but he batted well against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The form of Rishabh Pant will again play a vital part in deciding the fate of the Delhi Capitals against the KKR.

Rishabh Pant vs KKR stats

Rishabh Pant has not enjoyed much success against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has overall scored 274 at an average of 22.83, whereas his strike rate has been 139.09. He has not scored a single half-century against the two-time IPL champions.

In the last five innings, three of them have been played at Sharjah. Sharjah’s pitches were spin-friendly last season, and the spinners of KKR took the full toll. 38 runs in 17 balls (IPL 2020) has been the best performance of Rishabh against KKR in the last five innings.

While wicket-keeping, Pant has eight catches and two stumpings behind the wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Runs Balls Venue Year 6 6 Sharjah 2021 39 36 Sharjah 2021 16 8 Ahmedabad 2021 27 33 Abu Dhabi 2020 38 17 Sharjah 2020

Rishabh Pant vs Sunil Narine IPL records

Rishabh Pant has managed to score just 29 runs against Sunil Narine in 26 balls. Although, Sunil Narine has not taken the wicket of Rishabh Pant in IPL. Overall, Sunil Narine has scalped 145 IPL wickets, whereas he also has 966 runs under his belt. Pant has scored 2581 IPL runs at a strike rate of 146.56, courtesy of 15 half-centuries and one century.