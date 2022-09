Road Safety World Series 2022 schedule: Road Safety World Series venues and match list

Road Safety World Series 2022 schedule: The SportsRush brings you the full schedule of the Road Safety World Series 2022.

The 2nd edition of the Road Safety League is set to start from 10 September 2022. A total of 8 teams will take part in the tournament i.e. India Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, Bangladesh Legends, England Legends and New Zealand.

The tournament will be played across four venues i.e. Green Park Stadium (Kanpur), Holkar Stadium (Indore), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Dehradun) and Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium (Raipur). Kanpur will host the first match of the tournament, whereas the final will be played in Raipur.

A total of 23 matches will be played in the tournament, and there are some star names taking part in the event. Sachin Tendulkar will lead the Indian Legends, whereas players like Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, etc will also be representing the Indian team in the tournament.

Ross Taylor (New Zealand Legends), Shane Watson (Australia Legends), Brian Lara (West Indies Legends), Ian Bell (England Legends), Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh Legends), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka Legends) and Jony Rhodes (South Africa Legends) are the captains of the remaining 7 teams.

Road Safety World Series 2022 schedule

*Timings are in IST

September 10: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Kanpur (7:30 PM)

September 11: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Kanpur (3:30 PM)

September 11: Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends, Kanpur (7:30 PM)

September 12: New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends, Kanpur (7:30 PM)

September 13: England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Kanpur (7:30 PM)

September 14: India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Kanpur (7:30 PM)

September 15: Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Kanpur (7:30 PM)

September 17: England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Indore (3:30 PM)

September 17: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, Indore (7:30 PM)

September 18: Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Indore (3:30 PM)

September 18: India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Indore (7:30 PM)

September 19: England Legends vs South Africa Legends, Indore (7:30 PM)

September 21: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Dehradun (7:30 PM)

September 22: West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Dehradun (7:30 PM)

September 23: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Dehradun (7:30 PM)

September 24: India Legends vs England Legends, Dehradun (7:30 PM)

September 25: Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Dehradun (3:30 PM)

September 25: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends, Dehradun (7:30 PM)

September 27: Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Raipur (3:30 PM)

September 27: England Legends vs Australia Legends, Raipur (7:30 PM)

September 28: Semi-Final 1, Raipur (7:30 PM)

September 29: Semi-Final 1, Raipur (7:30 PM)

October 1: Final, Raipur (7:30 PM)