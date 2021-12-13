Rohit Sharma hamstring injury: Team India limited Overs skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of 3-match Test series versus South Africa.

In what has come as a massive blow to the Indian contingent set to tour South Africa, the newly elected ODI skipper and Test team vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the 3-match Test series against the Proteas due to commence from December 26 at the Super Sport Park in Centurion.

Rohit has reportedly yet again suffered a hamstring injury, this time on his left leg thigh.

The 34-year-old had been training at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai for the last one week. It is during one of these training sessions that new India limited Overs skipper pulled his hamstring.

As per the Cricket website Cricbuzz, the nature of the injury is quite serious in nature and he might out of action for a minimum of three weeks. Whether or not he will be available for the three match ODI series (to start from January 19) is yet to be ascertained.

Rohit Sharma hamstring injury: Who will replace Rohit Sharma in team India squad for India vs South Africa Test series?

Gujarat’s captain and India A’s skipper in the recently concluded three-match Test series against South Africa ‘A’ in Bloemfontein, Priyank Panchal has been named as Rohit Sharma’s replacement in India’s 18-member Test squad that was announced the previous week.

NEWS – Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India’s Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

As far as Rohit Sharma’s nature of injury is concerned, he had complained of discomfort to the support staff at the practice session itself on Sunday when he spoke about the limited-overs captaincy in an interview to bcci.tv.

The tests were done on Monday by the physios and that’s when the serious nature of the injury came to light. Hence, Rohit did not check into the Mumbai hotel where the members of the South Africa-bound squad are undergoing quarantine.

Priyank Panchal, finally gets an opportunity to represent India at the highest level after amassing truckload of runs for his home state of Gujarat in domestic matches.

He scored 120 runs for India A at an average of 40 in three innings with a high score of 96 against South Africa A.

Having played 100 first-class matches so far, Panchal has amassed 7011 runs at an average of 45.52 and has got 24 centuries to his name.