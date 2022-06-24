Rohit Sharma Injury update: Why is Rohit Sharma not playing India practice match vs LEI?

Rohit Sharma Injury update: The Indian team captain did not come out to open the second innings during warm-up match versus Leicestershire.

Team India have went on to take an 82-run lead in the second innings after Stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing 4-day Warm-up match against Leicestershire at the Grace Road Ground in Leicester.

A fine and entertaining half-century knock from Rishabh Pant (76 off 87) meant that Leicestershire managed to post 244/10 on the scoreboard in reply to India’s 246/8 d, to hand the latter a slender 2-run lead going into the second innings.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the pick of the Indian bowlers returning with three wickets apiece.

☝️ | ! Sakande the final man to go. @ImShard with his second to wrap up the innings. 3⃣ for Shami & Jadeja. 2⃣ for Thakur and Siraj. IND 246/8 dec

LEI 244 : https://t.co/DdQrXej7HC #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Xg4f5RyOqA — Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 24, 2022

Rohit Sharma Injury update

Team India began their second innings with a new opening batting pair of Shubman Gill and wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat, who scored a fine, unbeaten half-century (70 off 111) in the first innings.

The development has meant that skipper Rohit Sharma has pushed himself down the batting order, or fans might well not witness him bat in the second innings at all.

While this has nothing to do a possible injury scare, the decision to not open the innings might well mean that the team management are perhaps viewing KS Bharat as a potential opening batting partner alongside Rohit at the opening slot for the 5th Test against England.

Also, apart from the move being made just to provide the 28-year-old as much time in the middle as possible, it might have also been motivated by the fact that the management wish to try Shubman Gill down in the middle order, by opting to rest Cheteshwar Pujara, who had lost his place in the Test squad post the tour of South Africa.

While Bharat managed to impress again with an unbeaten 31* off 59, Pujara was dismissed for a six-ball Duck by Mohammed Shami in the first innings for Leicestershire.